Mohawk Archery Club holds shot tourney at Spring Creek 

(ABC 6 News) – In Mason City, recreational archers have depended upon the Mohawk Archery Club since 1956.

“Shooting clinics, indoor and outdoor events,” said club president Kenny Hearrell. There’s so many different styles of archery, different skill levels and different reasons people enjoy archery, and we welcome them all.”

Sunday saw a 40-target 3-D shot tournament, which had over 70 participants of varying skill levels.

In a 3-D archery tournament, targets are lifelike animal decoys.

“Depending on what class of bow you’re shooting,” said Hearrell, “…the stakes are set up at different yardages and you compete in your own class.”

All of the club’s outdoor 3-D events are held at Spring Creek Nature Preserve in rural Mason City, in cooperation with the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board.

“All summer long, it’s just something to keep you in the game,” said bow hunter Troy Berg of Forest City. “Keep your shooting good, and that way you can be as ethical as you can be [when it’s] time to actually get in the stand and go hunting. It’s just a great thing to do in the summertime.”

The Mohawk Archery Club will hold a 50-shot tournament at Spring Creek on September 7-8, 2024.