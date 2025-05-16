Mock crash shows students dangers of drunk, distracted driving

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – At Lewiston-Altura High School, a mock crash performed by student and staff volunteers and local emergency services but into stark reality the dangers of driving while drunk or distracted.

Two wrecked cars were set up outside the front of the school: one full of teens excited for graduation with a driver that had been drinking beforehand, the other with two faculty members of the school.

Students watched as their classmates reacted to the crash in real time – staggering around the scene, calling 911, seeing one of their friends slumped over the hood having smashed through the windshield.

“In the moment, it didn’t feel like it was fake,” said senior Emily Hansen, one of the mock crash victims. “Like my hands were actually shaking.”

As the scene played out, Lewiston Ambulance director Matt Essig walked the crowd through each step, including how long it took for first responders to arrive.

“We picked to do it here at the end of May as we’re approaching graduation because they really needed to be reminded that choices that they potentially are going to make in the next few weeks can have everlasting consequences,” he said.

This scenario has played out in front of Lewiston-Altura High School for eight years.

It’s a collaboration between Lewiston Police, Fire, and Ambulance, as well as the Winona County Sheriff’s Department and Attorney’s Office, Mayo 1 rescue helicopter, and the Towards Zero Deaths program to emphasize the dangers of driving while intoxicated or distracted.

Traffic crashes like this are among the leading cause of death for teens, killing 40 on average each year and injuring more than 3,000.

Just in April, Minnesota’s distracted driving enforcement campaign saw the state patrol issue more than 6,400 citations for hands-free cellphone violations across the state.

That’s a more than 1,000 citation increase compared to last April.

Last year, there were at least 29 fatalities and more than 130 serious injuries attributed to distracted driving as well.

The consequences are real, as another guest of the scenario described afterwards.

Real life crash victim Megan Pierce-Campbell shared her story in an assembly following the scene.

Campbell was responsible for her own crash in 2012, having gotten behind the wheel after drinking.

“People often times don’t get the full picture,” she said. “They hear about DWI’s and crashes like this and they don’t see the full scope of things and so to hear it from somebody who’s actually lived it is incredibly important.”

From watching Mayo 1 land in their parking lot to take away one of their teachers, to watching a friend loaded into a hearse instead of an ambulance, the scenario left a lasting mark on many.

Some left in shock by the visuals.

“Seeing my friends and all the blood and like how bad the cars actually were,” said senior Josie Trejo. “That kind of like hit me the most, I think.”

Others by how long things took.

“Just actually realizing how long it does take for first responders, especially in a small town, to get to us,” said Zane Nelson, another senior.

The organizers only hoping their message got through.

“We don’t want to do this,” said Essig. “We don’t want to see this, it needs to stop. So if they can make safe choices, that makes our job easier.”