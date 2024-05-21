Mobilizing Olmsted Voices for Equity (M.O.V.E.) community council launches in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County has announced the creation of the Mobilizing Olmsted Voices for Equity (M.O.V.E.) community council today.

According to Olmsted County, the council will be made up of community members and Olmsted County staff and will focus on ensuring services are examined through a diverse lens. M.O.V.E. members will cooperate to advise the county about public health related issues.

“As M.O.V.E. takes its initial steps, it signifies a new era of collaboration, understanding, and positive change for Olmsted County residents,” said Olmsted County Board Chair Sheila Kiscaden. “It is imperative that Olmsted County considers all of those varied and unique experiences when evaluating services and making decisions that influence our community.”

Olmsted County will recognize the team that played a large part in the creation of M.O.V.E. today during the Board of Commissioners meeting at 6 p.m. at the Olmsted County Government Center.

The county is also seeking applicants to serve on the M.O.V.E. community council. More information can be found on the M.O.V.E. community council webpage.