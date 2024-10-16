MNsure health plan preview

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — If you get your health insurance through MNsure, you can start shopping for your 2025 plan.

Next year’s options are up on the MNsure website for review and comparison, and new users can get cost estimates on MNsure.org.

You will need to share where you live, household income, and the number of people in your household.

If you are enrolled in medical assistance, you do not need to shop for a plan.