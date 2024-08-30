MnDOT warns residents of scam text messages

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning Minnesota residents to beware of scam text messages.

According to a Facebook post, the text messages are pretending to be from Minnesota E-ZPass suggesting recipients owe money for a recent journey and asking them to follow a payment link.

MnDOT says these types of scams happen more often around holidays, so with the Labor Day weekend approaching, residents should keep an eye out for these.

MnDOT also says that Minnesota E-ZPass will never send texts asking for personal or sensitive information.

If you receive a text message like this, do not respond and report it. For more information, click here.