MnDOT warns of E-ZPass scam texts

(ABC 6 News) — Whether you have an E-ZPass for the HOV lane or not, there is a good chance you have received a text warning you of a past due payment.

The texts are part of a big scam across the country.

The sender threatens penalties or legal action if you don’t pay them, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will never text or email you asking for personal information.

MnDOT also says you have to be signed up and have a valid tag in your car to even get a bill from them.

Similar texts are also popping up nationwide, getting the attention of the FBI and cybersecurity experts who urge you not to click on the link or pay.