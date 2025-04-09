MnDOT to perform prescribed burns near Canton

(ABC 6 News) – Motorists on Highway 52 east of Canton may see smoke from prescribed burns on roadside vegetation today and Thursday, April 9-10.

Signs will be posted along Highways 52 and 44 to warn drivers of potential smoke as crews carry out these burns, MnDOT says.

If you are driving near that area, MnDOT asks you to slow down and watch out for any burn crews.

These prescribed burns are performed by MnDOT along many roads in the state to improve the health of vegetation. That health in turn provides safer clear zones, stabilizes soil, carries water runoff, and treats storm water runoff.