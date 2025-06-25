MnDOT to hold open house on Highway 30 project in Stewartville

(ABC 6 News) – MnDOT is working to make sure the residents of Stewartville are informed of the upcoming construction project on Highway 30.

A public meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 25, for residents to learn more about the resurfacing and roadway improvement project along Highway 30 in Stewartville. That project is set to start in summer of 2027.

The meeting will be held in-person from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Stewartville Civic Center on 105 1st Street E. Attendees will get the chance to see the selected design, learn about upcoming changes, and ask questions about the project.

MnDOT’s plan for the project includes repaving 5 miles of Highway 30 from Highway 63 to 5th Avenue NE and replacing the traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 63. The project will also improve pedestrian facilities on both sides of Highway 30.