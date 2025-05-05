MnDot to finish Highway 56 reconstruction project in LeRoy this week

(ABC 6 News) – MnDot crews are returning to LeRoy on Monday to put the finishing touches on the Highway 56 reconstruction project.

From Monday, May 5th to Wednesday, May 7th, they will plant 170 trees along and near the highway. Crews will then install the final layer of pavement on Thursday and Friday.

These are the final steps in the reconstruction project for Highway 56, with much of the work being done in 2024.

During this week, drivers are being asked to watch out for workers in the area, and there will be no parking along main street.