MnDOT reminds campaigners of laws regarding political signs on highways

(ABC 6 News) — With the elections just a couple of months away, MnDOT is reminding campaigners that the state prohibits political or advertising signs on highway right-of-ways.

That includes driving lanes, shoulders, ditches, the corners at intersections, and boulevards in urban areas. Flags and other signs are also not allowed on bridges that go over traffic.

Violations result in a misdemeanor.