MnDOT plans controlled wood pile burn on Hwy 52 near Pine Island

(ABC 6 News) — Drivers on Highway 52 between Pine Island and Oronoco may see smoke beginning Monday, March 17 as crews burn wood piles to dispose of dead and diseased trees, and other wood debris, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Drivers will encounter signs as they approach the burn area warning of the potential of smoke along Highway 52 near Exit 68, the Elk Run interchange.

Wood from tree cutting and trimming work is in a contained area east of Highway 52 northbound at Exit 68 on MnDOT right of way and will be burned through the week, March 17-21.

MnDOT has a Department of Natural Resources burn permit to do the work and will select days for burning when the conditions are suitable for safety, including weather conditions, wind speeds and direction.

Law enforcement and local fire departments will also be alerted for awareness of MnDOT’s activities. MnDOT has used this method at other sites in the southeast Minnesota district.

Maintenance crew members will be monitoring the burning operation to ensure that it is regularly fueled and observed for safety.