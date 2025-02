(ABC 6 News) — MnDOT wants your thoughts on last year’s construction on Highway 56 in LeRoy via a survey.

The project included reconfiguring Main Street, improving a school crosswalk, and replacing curbs, gutters, and sidewalks.

The final paving and striping for the project is set for this spring.

In the survey, you will be asked about your familiarity with the project, including the scope, impacts, and cost.

