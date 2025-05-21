MnDOT lays out plans for Hwy 63 construction north of Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Drivers will soon notice a detour at the intersection of Hwy 63 and Olmsted County Road 112.

The detour will begin June 2 for construction on a roundabout, according to MnDOT.

Because of limited gaps in traffic to cross the intersection along with increased traffic volume, the intersection has a history of crashes. MnDOT says the roundabout project will help reduce crash severity and improve driver safety by regulating traffic flow.

According to MnDOT, roundabouts show an 86% decrease in fatal crashes, and an 83% decrease in life-altering injury crashes. It will also allow drivers to get through the intersection in less time as roundabouts handle high levels of traffic will less delay than most stop signs or traffic signals.

Work on the roundabout is expected to be completed by late August.

While work is happening, drivers on Hwy 63 east of the intersection will be detoured south onto County Road 33/North Broadway Avenue, west on 48th Street-55th Street NW and north on Hwy 52 to reach Hwy 63.

Drivers north of the intersection on 18th Avenue will be detoured west on Olmsted County Road 154 (85th Street) and south on 31st Avenue to reach Hwy 63.

Drivers south of the intersection on County Road 112 will be detoured west on 65th Street and north on Hwy 52 to reach Hwy 63.

In addition to roundabout construction, crews will also install new lighting, make accessibility improvements, and install a box culvert north of Hwy 63 on County Road 112.

To learn more about the project, click here.