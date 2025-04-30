MnDOT announces funds for EV charging stations

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — 12 locations across the State of Minnesota will soon be receiving new electric vehicle charging stations.

That includes Kwik Trips in Albert Lea, Austin, and Stewartville. It comes as MnDOT has received $4.5 million from the Federal Highway Association, and the state will chip in about the same.

However, the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association says in order for the state to meet its goal of 20% of vehicles going electric by 2030, a lot more charging stations are needed.

“The few stations they’re putting up now are really a drop in the bucket compared to what they’re really need,” said Scott Lambert of the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association.

MnDOT says there are now over 66,000 EVs on Minnesota roads.