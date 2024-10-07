MnDOT announces availability of $12.5 million in grants for Greater Minnesota community projects

(MnDOT) – Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that enhance transportation goals, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Nearly $12.5 million is available in federal funding through the Transportation Alternatives program in Greater Minnesota. Each region has a sub-targeted fund. This program offers competitive grants to fund pedestrian and bicycle facilities, historic preservation, Safe Routes to School and more.

Applicants must first submit a letter of intent to be considered for the 2024-25 solicitation. A regional representative will contact applicants to help review the project proposal and the steps necessary for delivering a funded project. Applicants will then submit a full grant application.

Projects selected for the Transportation Alternatives program must be implemented in 2029.

Grant solicitation timeline:

Nov. 1, 2024 – Deadline for applicants to submit letters of intent

– Deadline for applicants to submit letters of intent Jan. 10, 2025 – Deadline for applicants to submit full applications

– Deadline for applicants to submit full applications April 15, 2025 – Grant recipients announced

See the Transportation Alternatives website at mndot.gov/ta/ for grant details.