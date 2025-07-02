MnDOT announces $20 million in statewide Transportation Economic Development funding

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, MnDOT announced that there is $20 million in the Transportation Economic Development program available statewide.

Cities, counties, Tribes and other government entities in Minnesota are encouraged to apply for matching funds for local transportation infrastructure projects that support economic development.

Expressions of interest must be submitted online by July 28 at 5 p.m. Applicants who submit an expression of interest will work with MnDOT staff to develop a full application. Full applications are due Friday, Sept. 29. Projects selected for funding will be announced in late 2025.

You can learn more about this funding program, and the process to apply through MnDOT’s 2025 TED solicitation website. There you can also find details about a virtual information session available on Thursday, July 10.