MNA members authorize strike at Twin Cities, Duluth area hospitals

(KSTP) — Thousands of nurses across Minnesota have voted to authorize a strike, meaning they can now walk off the job as soon as next month.

Results for Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) members for 11 Twin Cities area hospitals were announced shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Although the results show nurses have authorized a strike, it doesn’t mean they’re walking off the job Wednesday. Instead, it means a strike can be called at any time and the sides could continue negotiations. The union will first have to give a 10-day notice to the 13 hospitals the strike would impact.

Meanwhile, results for Duluth area hospitals were released about an hour earlier. The MNA says multiple groups of nurses, healthcare workers and Advanced Practice Providers voted to authorize Unfair Labor Practice strikes at both Essentia Health and Aspirus-St. Luke’s.

The MNA says this was a worst-case scenario, saying no one wants to walk off the job – but they also say after months of negotiations going nowhere, this is the only option left.

They add one of the key issues the union says they’ve been asking hospital leaders to address is better – and safer- patient ratios. They say the way things are going now, care is falling through the cracks, and according to the union, the problem has been something that hospital leaders seem uninterested in fixing.

‘We have patients that are being treated in the hallways and the lobby of the emergency room. There are patients waiting in surgical recovery up to 10 hours and cardiac patients receiving care in the hallways of our interventional radiology department”, said Jes Busselman, an RN at Abbot Northwestern Hospital.

Unlike places such as a daycare, there isn’t a mandatory cap on the number of patients a nurse can have at one time, and the union says in turn, care is falling through the cracks.

“Because of that, we have patients who suffer, nurses who suffer. Our patients are not getting the care they need, they’re waiting hungry, they’re waiting in their waste, they’re in pain,” said Rachel Andersen, a RN at Southdale.

You may remember nurses walked off the job for three days back in September 2022 during the last contract negotiations, with the union saying while changes to patient ratios were made then, hospitals have since found loopholes to get around those changes.

Nurse Sydney Pederson, an RN at Fairview-Riverside Hospital, spoke Tuesday of how she’s been treated during negotiations.

“This will be my fifth contract that I will have negotiated as a MNA nurse, and this is the most disrespectful – disrespectfully I’ve ever been treated or received at the table from leadership,” said Pederson.

The result of Monday’s strike authorization vote has some patients worried what this will mean for the quality of their care.

Nurses in the union say while they’ve been trying hard to avoid a strike in negotiations, they say hospitals aren’t going to step up unless they’re forced. One nurse said, “if they wanted you to have safe care, they would have done it by now.”

“People should leave in the condition that they come in, if not better. People should not be leaving worse than when they got here. That is not what hospitals are about,” said Andersen.