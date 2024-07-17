MN Supreme Court to hear arguments in transgender athlete case

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A case involving a transgender woman who was denied entry into a powerlifting competition is set to go before the Minnesota Supreme Court.

In 2018, Jaycee Cooper tried to compete in Powerlifting USA’s competition, but the organization denied her request.

As a result, Cooper sued, saying the decision violated Minnesota’s Human Rights Act. Powerlifting USA has stated previously that they denied her not based on her gender identity, but because of her biological makeup, citing biological men have an advantage over biological women.