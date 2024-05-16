MN State Patrol explosive sniffing K-9 retiring

(ABC 6 News) – State Patrol K-9 Matka the Hungarian Vizsla will hang up her leash after eight years of service.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Matka has been the State Patrol’s only explosive sniffing K-9 since 2016. Since then, she’s done her duty by sniffing out potential danger at the Capitol and responding to calls about suspicious bags. Matka has also been a friendly face to those who have met her.

A retirement celebration for Matka will be held at the Minnesota State Capitol tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.