MN House representatives host listening session for small business owners in Austin

(ABC 6 News)- Being a business in this day and age, can be tough, with owners facing challenges every day. Those challenges took centerstage with lawmakers in Austin on Friday.

“They’re a part of our lives and it’s really important for them. What we’ve been hearing is that they’ve felt silenced in the last biennium, they’ve felt silenced,” said Rep. Patricia Mueller.

Some raised concerns about Earned Sick and Stay Time (ESST), a law put into place last year. It requires employers to provide paid leave to Minnesota employees. Now, with a similar paid family and medical leave act starting next year, some owners are worried about their bottom line.

“Backfilling positions when people are out for an extended period of time. Limited ability to ask questions and verify that the way employees are utilizing both leaves are allowed,” said Candace Pesch, the senior HR coordinator for Mower County who was in attendance.

Childcare and housing were also on the table. Business owners claim their hands are tied, with not enough affordable housing and not enough daycare centers to watch their children in southeast Minnesota. And lawmakers agree.

“You can’t have job creators be successful when their employees can’t find childcare, and they don’t have a place to live. All of these are interconnected,” Mueller said.

Lawmakers say the next steps, are to take the issues to St. Paul.

“The agencies need to be able to hear how some of these things are being implemented and how difficult it is for our job creators,” said Mueller.

House representatives say they got a lot of good input at the event, and plan to use what they learn as they pass laws the rest of the legislative session.