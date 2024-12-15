MN GOP votes in new party leader

(KSTP/KAAL) – The Republican Party in Minnesota has a new Chair following a vote by the State Central Committee on Saturday.

David Hann, who has served as the Minnesota Republican Party chair for the past three years, confirmed the vote with KSTP.

Wayzata City Councilor Alex Plechash will be replacing Hann, who issued the following statement regarding the committee’s vote:

“It has been an honor to serve the Republican Party these past three years. We’ve made great progress, retiring our longstanding debt and putting ourselves in a great position to win in 2026. The Republican Party’s continuing dedication to preserve the principles of our Founding is essential to the future of our country. I wish the best for the new administration in building on the foundation we have laid.”

Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement after the vote Saturday:

“The Minnesota GOP has been completely captured by the most extreme, fringe activists in Minnesota politics. Control of Minnesota’s entire state government is on the ballot in 2026. Today’s chaos shows that if Minnesota Republicans regain power, they will be beholden to the same far-right fringe that now dominates the national Republican Party.”