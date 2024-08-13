MN CRIME files claim against Rochester Police Department

(ABC 6 News) — A popular social media group, MN CRIME, is filing a claim against the Rochester Police Department, alleging open records violation in a fatal trooper crash.

According to a Facebook post on the page, The Minnesota Court of Administrative Hearings has agreed to hear a case involving MN CRIME, a multimedia public safety information network, and RPD.

“At the heart of the issue is the department’s refusal to release videos related to a fatal crash involving a Minnesota State Trooper in Rochester, Minnesota on Saturday, May 18, resulting in the death of 18-year-old Olivia Flores and injury to five others,” the MN CRIME Facebook post read.

MSP trooper Shane Roper was the officer involved in the crash, and since then, he has been charged with multiple felonies, including second-degree manslaughter of Olivia Flores.

Related: Details of Trooper Roper’s on-duty crashes revealed in personnel file

“By accepting the case, it means we’ve already exceeded the probable cause threshold required to have a hearing,” said Rebecca Chartier, head of MN CRIME, via the post.