MN Adult & Teen Challenge names new Rochester director of operations

(ABC 6 News) – Matt Miller has been named the Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge’s new director of operations in Rochester.

Miller will lead MnTC’s Rochester men’s campus, a 14-acre property with a 100-bed facility. He’s been with the organization since 2014.

MnTC began serving Rochester in 2014 with the introduction of its new men’s facility. The facility offers short-term treatment and long-term recovery care and includes a community garden, workout facilities, a chapel, and 100 beds for men who need help with their fight against addiction.

In a statement about Miller’s qualifications, MnTC President Eric Vagle said “Matt’s vast experience across roles in our Rochester Men’s Center over more than a decade makes him perfectly suited for this role, and his leadership is crucial to our clients’ success.”