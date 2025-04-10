MN Adult and Teen Challenge talks substance abuse amidst Alcohol Awareness Month

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – When you see, or even hear about a crime taking place, it’s difficult to know if substance abuse played a role. But on Wednesday, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge said many of their patients who come for treatment, have come following a prison sentence.

“A lot of it will be polysubstance but certainly alcohol use disorder is a large part of what we treat here at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge,” said Jesse Kaplan, the Regional Outreach Manager at MN Adult and Teen Challenge.

It’s an issue that certainly hits home for Kaplan, who came from being incarcerated himself.

“I was dealing and using drugs, and that lifestyle led me to repeated offenses for drug charges, gun charges, and the like,” Kaplan said.

And according to the numbers, it doesn’t matter if it’s a DWI, a burglary, or any type of crime, substance abuse often plays a role in their behavior.

“That criminality that they found themselves drawn into like I was, you know selling drugs became an avenue to support my habit, which is how that completely developed,” said Kaplan.

But now, those past experiences have become an education, and Kaplan is hoping he can help use these lessons learned to make a positive impact on others.

“It’s certainly my favorite element of the work I get to do today and giving back to others who have struggled like I once did, and that hope is transferable and I think people feel that the moment they walk in the door,” Kaplan said.

But it’s not just former prisoners but teachers, doctors, parents, and even children can struggle with substance abuse.

“I realized that I was literally hiding in my closet to drink while my daughter was around, and it broke my heart that I realized that,” said Jonathan Geshick, a client at the Adult and Teen Challenge center.

But broken hearts can be mended, and both Kaplan and Geshick urge everyone and anyone to be honest with themselves when addiction is knocking at the door.

“If you are struggling, and you know that you need help, it’s better to get the help before it’s too late,” said Geshick.

MN Adult and Teen Challenge said they do accept walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and you don’t have to have insurance right away in order to get the help you need.