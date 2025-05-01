MM man charged with attempted child exploitation, grooming in Forest City, IA

(ABC 6 News) – A Nerstrand, Minnesota man faces charges in Forest City, Iowa, after allegedly being caught in a child solicitation sting.

According to court documents, Brandon Michael Bauer faces the following Winnebago County charges: sexual exploitation of a minor, grooming, and three counts of telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

Bauer is accused of sending explicit messages, sexual videos, and offers to engage in sex acts to a Winnebago County deputy pretending to be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook.

According to court documents, the deputy referred to “her” age being 14 “numerous times” in February and March of 2025, which allegedly did not affect Bauer’s interactions with the fake profile.

Sexual exploitation of a minor and grooming are felonies, under Iowa law. Telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor is an aggravated misdemeanor on a first offense.