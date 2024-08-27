Mixed emotions as kids go back to school in Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- Back to school season is here, and understandably, many Rochester middle schoolers had some mixed feelings about being back on Tuesday.

Some had the first day jitters, some couldn’t wait to see their friends again, and some wished summer break could last forever.

For some students, they greeted the new school year with open arms.

“I’m in 6th grade and my first day was really fun,” said one 6th grader, Amiah Richardson.

Especially with the new additions at Dakota Middle School in 6th grade, getting adjusted to a bigger school, and middle school as a whole.

“Yeah, it was like a workout because we never went upstairs in elementary school and there were different projects, better math, better reading,” said Dakota 6th grader Shannon Wilo-Johnson.

Thanks to the superintendent of Rochester Public Schools Kent Pekel, getting the 6th graders and 9th graders a day by themselves in their new school, making them more comfortable on their first day.

“What we’ve learned is that it’s a good investment because when you have those kids that are new to the school really understand the expectations and the processes that exist in the school before the older students are there, it pays off in the long run,” Pekel said.

Other students Pekel talked to said had more mixed reactions.

“I would say it’s about a 3rd, a 3rd, a 3rd. It’s unscientific. Like a third are super psyched, a third are nervous, and a third wish it was still summer,” said Pekel.

Despite those mixed reactions, teachers and administrators are glad to be back on the job.

“Really just making the kids smile. Making sure that I’m known more. Helping the kids,” said Calvin Dixon who is the ESP at Dakota Middle School, when asked about his thing most looking forward to going into the school year.

Students are adjusting to several changes this year, including new school start times and a ban on cell phone use.