Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam callers pretending to be with the sheriff’s office

(ABC 6 News) — The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scam callers who are pretending to be a member of the sheriff’s office.

According to MCSO, the scam callers say they a Sergeant Brandon Maddox with the badge number 0182. The scammers then says that there is a warrant for your arrest and requests you send money.

MCSO says the individual is not affiliated with its office and to not give him any information. The sheriff’s office will not call anyone when there is a warrant out for their arrest nor will they request money.