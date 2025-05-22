Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing dog that may have been stolen

(ABC 6 News) — The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing dog that is suspected to have been stolen on May 19.

The missing dog is a 10-month-old white female lab named Marley.

According to MCSO, the location where the dog may have been taken is one mile east of Hwy 218 and one mile south of Hwy 9.

The report MCSO received states that there was a white van nearby around the time the dog went missing, and MCSO said a witness identified the driver as “a black male with spikey dreadlocks and wearing a blue vest.”

MCSO is asking that if you have had a package delivered to your home by this person, or if you have any information regarding the van or missing dog, contact the sheriff’s office at 641-732-4740.

There is a $250 reward for Marley’s return.

The van is pictured below: