Iowa’s largest tree located in Mitchell County

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s bigger than it looks, and it looks pretty big.

It has been determined that the biggest tree in the State of Iowa resides in Mitchell County. It is an eastern cottonwood tree that is located about seven miles south of the Minnesota border near the Village of Otranto.

It’s been certified as the state’s largest tree since 2023.

“This tree is very lucky to be here being on the edge of a field and being right in the road ditch. Someone along the line decided it wasn’t a good idea to cut it, and then it was able to grow. And now we have this, you know, magical tree standing next to us here,” said Andy Taets of Mitchell County Conservation.

The tree is between 100 and 150 years old, and it is 102 feet tall with a trunk of 29 feet and 10 inches in circumference. Its canopy covers 120×109 feet.