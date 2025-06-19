Mitchell County Board of Adjustment rejects plan for proposed Bitcoin mine

(ABC 6 News) — For the second time, plans for a proposed Bitcoin mining site in Mitchell County have failed.

The Mitchell County Board of Adjustment unanimously rejected the plan at Wednesday night’s meeting. In the days before, nearly 330 signatures were obtained voicing major concerns.

Officials tabled a discussion for the mine last October, which also came after dozens of objections.