Mistrial explained for former Albert Lea High School counselor accused of sexual conduct with student
The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.
(ABC 6 News) — Last week, the trial of Richard Polley, a former Albert Lea high school counselor and basketball coach accused of sexual conduct with a student, ended in a mistrial.
Related: Mistrial for former ALHS counselor accused of sexual conduct with student
On Monday, we learned why the trial came to a sudden end last Thursday.
According to the Freeborn County Attorney’s Office, a piece of evidence used at trial was not disclosed to either the defense or the state before its introduction.
Now, a new pretrial hearing is scheduled for the end of October.