Missing Wisconsin kayaker in custody after faking own death, fleeing country

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Wisconsin, a missing kayaker who allegedly faked his own death is now behind bars in Green Lake.

Authorities say Ryan Borgwardt faked his own drowning, leaving his wife and three children. Investigators believe he fled to eastern Europe.

Borgwardt willingly returned to the U.S. on Tuesday after roughly four months of being missing. He told authorities last month that he faked his own death because of “personal matters.”

The Green Lake County Sheriff did not say where Borgwardt was in Europe. He will face several charges, including obstructing justice.