(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota BCA has reported that a missing Willmar teen was last seen in Rochester.

Angel Perez-Ortiz, 16, was last seen in Rochester on May 28.

Perez-Ortiz is described as a Hispanic male with a light complexion, 5’7″, 170 pounds, with curly dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a black True Religion hoodie and has piercings in his ears and nose.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Willmar Police Department at 320-235-2244.