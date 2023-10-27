Missing person near Lake Mills, Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – This afternoon, the Eagan Police Department of Minnesota sent an alert asking for assistance in locating a missing woman near Lake Mills, Iowa.

Dorothy Hoffman, 86, was last seen on Oct. 26 near Lake Mills. Police stated “she is likely confused and may not know how to get home to Eagan.”

Hoffman is described by police as 5’3″, 128 lbs., with grey hair and blue eyes.

Eagan Police stated she is likely driving a 2012 grey Toyota Camry with Minnesota plate DJNO27.

The police noted she does not have her cell phone with her.

If you have seen Dorothy Hoffman or know her whereabouts, call 911