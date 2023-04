(ABC 6 News) – The Winona Police Department needs your help in locating a missing person in Winona.

Madeline Jabe Kingsbury has not been seen since the early morning of March 31st.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please call the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6492

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crimes Stoppers at 507-457-6530