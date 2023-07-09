MISSING PERSON: Byron man missing; last seen Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department are investigating a missing person case in the Byron and Rochester area.

Wade Gordon Jr. of Byron has been missing since Thursday, according to RPD.

Gordon’s family says that this is very unlike him and have grown increasingly worried about him.

Gordon’s vehicle, a 2005 Chevy Suburban, has been located at his job in Byron.

According to RPD officials, police are in the early stages of searching for Gordon and have been in touch with his family.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, you are urged to contact RPD.