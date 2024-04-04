Missing Mille Lacs child, mother reported

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert for 3-year-old Jace Lafave and his mother 32-year-old Breanna Larsen.

According to MBCA, Larsen and Jace left a family home in Hinckley and may have headed towards the Minneapolis-St. Paul area or suburbs on April 2.

Jace is described as a Native American male, approximately 3 feet tall, 35 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.

Larsen is described as a Native American woman, standing at 5 feet 6 inches, weighing about 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Larsen may have driven a red 2009 Chevy Impala, according to the MBCA.

Investigators also believe that Jace’s father Rande Benson, 34, may have traveled with them.

The family of Jace and Larsen have not had contact with either since their departure on April 2.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jace Lafave or Breanna Larsen, you are asked to call 911 or the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department at 320-532-3430.