Missing fisherman found in Goodhue County

(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office found a fisherman who had gone missing in the overnight hours.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to an attempt to locate call at 12:53 a.m. on June 17 to find the fisherman at Frontenac State Park. He had not been heard from in over an hour, and it was believed he had gotten hurt after falling off a bluff.

When attempts to find him via his phone were unsuccessful, GCSO deployed a thermal drone, K9 teams, and watercraft to search for him. Eventually, they found the fisherman along the shore of the Mississippi River with minor injuries.

GSCO were able to get him in their boat, and soon reunited him with his family.