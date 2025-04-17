Missing Brooklyn Park woman last located in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Jean Baynham’s last known location was in Rochester, attempting to go to Iowa, and investigation from Brooklyn Park Police revealed.

The missing 65-year-old woman was last seen around January 15 waiting at a bus stop near Zane Ave N and Oak Grove Parkway in Brooklyn Park. She has mental health issues that could affect her decision-making abilities and there are no indications she has her prescribed medications with her.

Courtesy of Brooklyn Park Police Department

Baynham is 5’7″ and weighs 114 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Baynham or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.