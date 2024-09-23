Missing 3-year-old in Minneapolis

(ABC 6 News) – Minneapolis Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child-3 year old Alliyah Evans.

(Courtesy of MN BCA)

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Evans is described as 3’5″, 35lbs, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans.

She was left by her mother outside Target (2500 Lake St. E, Minneapolis) with a homeless female acquaintance while her mother went inside around noon on Sunday, September 22.

The acquaintance left with the child, without the mother’s permission.

It is unknown what this female’s name is or where she stays at. The female acquaintance is described as a 32 year-old bi-racial female, last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and light gray leggings.

While the child is not believed to be in danger, the mother is concerned for her welfare and would like the child returned.

Anyone with information should contact Minneapolis police department by calling 612-348-2345.