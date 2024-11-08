Misconceptions about COVID-19 and flu vaccines

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Flu season has arrived, and the best way to protect yourself from catching a virus is by getting your flu shot.

However, many may be hesitant to roll up their sleeves due to misconceptions about both the flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

First, the vaccinations will not cause you to catch either virus. Your body’s response may make you feel as if you are coming down with something, but it will resolve without treatment.

Secondly, supply issues shouldn’t cause you to shy away from vaccines. It is no longer a matter, making sure the most in need get their shots.

Finally, you may believe you do not need a vaccination because of a recent infection. However, many do not get more than three months protection out of a recent infection.

Many insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid plans cover the vaccinations fully, so they are provided with no cost to you.