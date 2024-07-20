Minnesota’s Stanley Cup tour canceled due to tech outage

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The global tech outage that occurred early Friday morning put many operations to a standstill between governments, hospitals, and airports.

Closer to home, the outage also brought some sad news for Minnesota hockey fans as the Stanley Cup tour which was scheduled to make a stop in Minnesota on Friday was canceled.

The NHL championship trophy was supposed to be in Minnetonka on Friday morning, but it remained stuck at the airport in Missouri with many flights being delayed or canceled.

Dozens of hockey fans headed to the Pagel Activity Center to see the trophy, but it never arrived. Florida Panthers player and St. Paul native Kyle Okposo was supposed to escort the trophy into the Twin Cities.