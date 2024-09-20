Minnesota’s first mushroom dispensary opens in St. Paul

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota’s first mushroom dispensary is now in business in St. Paul.

Wonderland Mushroom Dispensary sells edibles, but none of them contain psilocybin which can cause psychoactive effects and is illegal in the state.

150 edible products made with nine different mushroom species are available for purchase, and scientists at the University of Minnesota are looking into its effects.