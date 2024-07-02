Minnesota’s Digital Fair Repair Act goes into effect

Minnesota's Digital Fair Repair Act went into effect on Monday.

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, a new Minnesota law went into effect in an effort to make it easier and cheaper to fix some electronic products.

The new Digital Fair Repair Act requires manufacturers to allow anyone including consumers or third-party repair shops to buy the parts and tools necessary to repair products sold on or after July 1, 2021.

The new law does not apply to vehicles, video consoles, or medical devices.