Minnesotans to vote on lottery amendment

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, more than 100 environmental and conservation groups across the state want you to vote “yes” for Amendment 1.

The amendment earmarks lottery money for environmental causes, and it is up for renewal for the first time in 25 years.

Political Science Professor David Schultz says one of the biggest challenges this ballot issue might face is that voters are unfamiliar with it.

The amendment needs more than 50% of “yes” votes to pass, and if a voter skips the question, it counts as a “no” vote.

If the lottery amendment doesn’t pass, the fate of the funds could be at the mercy of the state legislature.