Minnesotans give more hurricane relief

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Members of a Twin Cities labor union are sending more relief to victims of Hurricane Helene in Asheville and surrounding communities.

The team plans to cook and provide meals for first responders, disaster relief workers, and those who have been directly impacted by the storm.

They will also be donating much needed essentials. The volunteers are expected to help for three weeks.