Minnesotans encouraged to claim child tax credit

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan visited a free tax preparations site in St. Paul, encouraging Minnesotans to take advantage of the child tax credit.

This year, Govermor Tim Walz’s administration announced taxpayers can now receive advance payments for the credit.

It makes Minnesota the first state to offer the option.

“We want to make this the best place in the country to raise a child, and tax policy is one of the ways we can do that,” said Flanagan.

The credit provides nearly $1800 for each qualifying child and is refundable, so you can get it even if you don’t owe taxes.

Children over 17 don’t qualify, but you may still be eligible for other credits.

It is important to note that the credit does start phasing out for higher incomes.