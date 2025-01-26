Minnesota woman killed in skydiving accident in Arizona, FAA and local authorities investigating

(KSTP) – A Minnesotan was killed in a skydiving accident in Arizona on Friday.

According to the Eloy, AZ, Police Department, first responders were called to Skydive Arizona around 4:06 p.m. on Friday on a report of a parachutist “experiencing complications during descent.”

Despite medics trying to save her life, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified her as 55-year-old Ann Wick of Minnesota.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The FAA confirmed to KSTP that it is investigating the packing of the parachutes and rules of flight for the pilot and plane. If it doesn’t find any evidence of violating regulations, it will defer any further investigation to local law enforcement.

The FAA said it does not determine the cause of the accident.