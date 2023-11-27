Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason and assistant coach Bob Woods

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Wild have relieved coach Dean Evason and assistant coach Bob Woods from their duties on Nov. 27, 2023.

Dean Evason and Bob Woods have been relieved of their coaching duties.



In a statement, the Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin stated “Dean did an excellent job during his tenure with the Minnesota Wild, especially as Head Coach of our team. I am very thankful for his hard work and dedication to our organization.”

“I would also like to thank Bob for his hard work during his time as an Assistant Coach with the Wild,” said Guerin. “I wish Dean, Bob and their families all the best in the future.”

