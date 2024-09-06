Minnesota WIC celebrates 50th anniversary

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, a celebration was held for a program that has been helping Minnesotans for decades as Minnesota WIC marked its 50th anniversary.

WIC is a nutritional program that helps pregnant women, new mothers, babies, and young children. They give food education, counseling, and health service to those who are eligible.

State officials and staff members with WIC gathered to speak about the impact the program has had and how they hope to see it continue into the future.

Last year, Minnesota WIC served around 106,000 women, infants, and children across the state each month.